A United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report has revealed that Gaza’s natural water resources are rapidly depleting, with 97 percent of groundwater failing World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

Seawater intrusion and nitrate pollution are driving contamination, threatening the health of Palestinians amid Israel’s continuous attacks in the territory, despite the October 10th ceasefire deal, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Israel’s over two-year genocidal war in Gaza has killed over 68,200 Palestinians, including 20,000 children, and devastated plant, animal, and agricultural life.

Thousands of displaced residents live in makeshift tents, struggling with food, water shortages, and toxic debris under constant bombardment.

The combined environmental and humanitarian crisis leaves Gaza facing catastrophic ecological collapse and severe risks for its surviving population.

Before the attacks, Gaza had three desalination plants, 292 groundwater wells, 54 water reservoirs and pumping stations, and six wastewater treatment plants.

By April this year, water storage capacity had dropped by 84 percent, and wastewater treatment facilities had become inoperable.

Hepatitis A cases rise 384-fold

The collapse of the sewage system, with only one toilet for every 360 people and one shower for every 2,400, has triggered a 36-fold increase in watery diarrhoea cases, a 24-fold rise in bloody diarrhoea, a 384-fold surge in Hepatitis A, and a resurgence of polio.

According to the WHO, acute respiratory infections and diarrhoea accounted for 99 percent of all diseases in Gaza this year.

UNEP satellite analysis shows that between October 2023 and May 2025, most of Gaza’s soil and vegetation were destroyed.

By May 2025, 97 percent of the tree cover, 82 percent of the annual crops, 95 percent of the shrublands, 89 percent of the pastures were wiped out, and 75 percent of the arable land became unusable.

Endemic plants wiped out

Gaza hosts 220 plant species, 140 bird species, and 30 terrestrial animal species.

Following the attacks, 90 percent of coastal dune vegetation, 80 percent of waterbirds around Wadi Gaza, and 70 percent of agricultural pollinators disappeared.

Fires and military activity have destroyed habitats of local species, including endemic plants such as Matthiola livida and Atriplex halimus, which can no longer be observed in the wild.

Some 67 percent of agricultural land was either directly bombed or used as temporary military zones.

Irrigation lines (80 percent), greenhouses (70 percent), and cold storage facilities (95 percent) were destroyed, forcing 85 percent of farmers to abandon production.

Poultry farming has almost completely halted.

Coastal infrastructure destroyed or unusable

Israel’s attacks destroyed or rendered 92 percent of the coastal infrastructure inoperable.

Damage to wastewater treatment plants resulted in the daily discharge of 130,000 cubic meters of raw sewage into the sea.

Bacterial and coliform levels in seawater reached 40-60 times the WHO limits.

During the 2024–2025 season, the number of fish species that could be caught dropped from 35 to nine, and fish stocks also declined by 50 percent.

As a result, 18,000 people who made a living from fishing lost their jobs.