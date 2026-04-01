The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that one of its military aircraft crashed over the occupied Crimean Peninsula, killing all 29 people on board.

In a statement, the ministry said the An-26 military transport plane was carrying 23 passengers and six crew members at the time of the incident.

"During a scheduled flight over the Crimean peninsula on March 31 at around 6:00 PM Moscow time (1500GMT), communication with the An-26 military transport aircraft was lost," it said.

Search and rescue teams later located the crash site and confirmed that there were no survivors.

A ministry commission has been dispatched to investigate the incident at the scene.