Emine Erdogan, wife of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has addressed a gala dinner held as part of the International Family Forum, organised by the Ministry of Family and Social Services.

Highlighting the growing interest in the event, Emine Erdogan said, "I believe that our concerns and worries are shared. All of us, in today’s world where threats against the family have greatly increased, want to protect it."

She expressed her belief that the forum marked "the first step of a strong solidarity to achieve this shared goal."

Fundamental building block of society

Calling the family "the most fundamental building block of society," the First Lady stressed its role as a source of values, security, and national identity. She noted, "Just as we root a flower branch in water to reproduce it, the family is the ancient water where the heritage of civilisation takes root."

Emine Erdogan warned of “global threats” eroding traditional family structures, claiming they aim to “conquer the fortress from within” by targeting children’s minds.

She called on governments to step up protective policies, asserting, "The family is a common value of societies around the world and a sacred element in all religions."

Türkiye declares 2025 the Year of the Family

Declaring 2025 the "Year of the Family," Emine Erdogan highlighted Turkish initiatives to reinforce family unity, including marriage and child support, foster care programmes, and the “Voluntary Hearts Project”, praised by UNICEF.

She also spoke of Türkiye’s deep-rooted cultural values, noting that "the spirit of Turkish culture is the extended family where generations live together." Citing a Harvard University study, she added, "The secret of human happiness lies in being able to establish strong and sustainable relationships.”