Sweden will support Denmark with military anti-drone capabilities in connection with summits in Copenhagen this week, after drone sightings last week forced Denmark to shut several airports, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday.

Denmark is due to host EU leaders on Wednesday, followed by a summit on Thursday of the wider, 47-member European Political Community, and has already said it has increased security around the events after the drone incursions.

Kristersson said in a post on X that Sweden will send Counter UAS systems and that his country separately on Sunday had also shipped "a handful" of radar systems to Denmark.

On Sunday, Denmark ordered a ban on civilian drone flights after drones were observed at several military facilities overnight.

Related TRT World - Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit

Norwegian plane diverted after drone sighting

Meanwhile, a Norwegian airline flight was diverted late Sunday following a drone sighting, a week after Oslo airport shut its airspace for three hours over a similar incident.