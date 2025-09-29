Sweden will support Denmark with military anti-drone capabilities in connection with summits in Copenhagen this week, after drone sightings last week forced Denmark to shut several airports, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday.
Denmark is due to host EU leaders on Wednesday, followed by a summit on Thursday of the wider, 47-member European Political Community, and has already said it has increased security around the events after the drone incursions.
Kristersson said in a post on X that Sweden will send Counter UAS systems and that his country separately on Sunday had also shipped "a handful" of radar systems to Denmark.
On Sunday, Denmark ordered a ban on civilian drone flights after drones were observed at several military facilities overnight.
Norwegian plane diverted after drone sighting
Meanwhile, a Norwegian airline flight was diverted late Sunday following a drone sighting, a week after Oslo airport shut its airspace for three hours over a similar incident.
A flight from Oslo to Bardufoss in northern Troms county was forced to turn back after a drone sighting, press officer Eivind Hammer Myhre at Norwegian told the broadcaster NRK.
Authorities have been notified, and the drones are reportedly no longer visible.
Earlier in the day, other drones were observed near an airport in Nordland county, causing one plane to be diverted to an alternative airport.
On Monday morning, police confirmed that they saw two drones at the time, although there are currently no suspects in the case.
In Norway, the Oslo airport also closed its airspace for three hours last week after a drone was seen nearby.
Multiple EU states, including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Estonia, Norway, and Denmark, have recently reported airspace violations or disruptions by drones, some confirmed to be of Russian origin.