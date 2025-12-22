Israel’s new registration requirements for international non-governmental organisations risk leaving hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza without lifesaving healthcare in 2026, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has warned.

On Monday, it said that the new rules could lead to the withdrawal of registration for INGOs starting January 1, a move that would prevent organisations, including MSF, from providing essential services in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

"With Gaza’s health system already destroyed, independent and experienced humanitarian organisations losing access to respond would be a disaster for Palestinians," the statement said.

"MSF calls on the Israeli authorities to ensure that INGOs can maintain and continue their impartial and independent response in Gaza," it added.

MSF warned that the already restricted humanitarian response “cannot be further dismantled.”

“In the last year, MSF teams have treated hundreds of thousands of patients and delivered hundreds of millions of litres of water,” said Pascale Coissard, MSF emergency coordinator for Gaza.