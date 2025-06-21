Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told his counterparts from Muslim countries that Israel was dragging the region into a “disaster" with its attacks on Iran and added that world powers must prevent the war from spiralling into a wider conflict.

Speaking at a foreign ministers' meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Fidan called on Muslim countries to stand with Iran against Israel, and said the region had an "Israel problem" after its genocidal war on Gaza and attacks on Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran.

“Israel committed genocide and created a bloodshed in Gaza, and unfortunately, Israel today attacks Iran, dragging the whole region into a disaster,” Fidan warned.

The gathering convened amid heightened tensions, with Israeli strikes reaching Iran, Lebanon and Tel Aviv's genocidal war in Gaza.

‘Israel problem’

Turkish top diplomat condemned Israeli aggression as the root cause of regional instability, stressing it is not isolated to Palestine, Iran, or Syria.