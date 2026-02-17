POLITICS
2 min read
Rubio names Tibet envoy in revival of US 'human rights' push under Trump
Riley Barnes will serve concurrently as US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues and Assistant Secretary for Human Rights.
Rubio names Tibet envoy in revival of US 'human rights' push under Trump
Marco Rubio says US remains committed to protecting Tibetans' linguistic, cultural and religious rights / Reuters
4 hours ago

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced an envoy to promote the protection of Tibetans living under Chinese rule, in a rare return under the Trump administration to championing human rights.

Rubio announced that Riley Barnes, the assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights, and labor, would serve as the US special coordinator for Tibetan issues.

"The United States remains committed to supporting the unalienable rights of Tibetans and their distinct linguistic, cultural and religious heritage," Rubio said in a message for Losar, the Tibetan new year.

A top priority for US policymakers in recent years has been to defend Tibetan religious rituals in selecting a reincarnation for the Dalai Lama, amid fears that China will seek to identify and groom a compliant successor to the 90-year-old spiritual leader.

RECOMMENDED

The special coordinator position is required by an act of Congress passed in 2002.

Successive administrations have designated senior officials to serve concurrently in the role, although President Donald Trump in his first term waited months before making an appointment.

Trump has focused heavily on trade in his relationship with China, which he plans to visit in April.

Rubio, speaking Monday in Hungary, noted that China has the second largest economy and nuclear weapons and said it would be "insane for United States and China not to have relations and interact with one another."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Jesse Jackson, veteran US civil rights leader, dies at 84
Dozens of soldiers and militants killed in Pakistan attacks and counter-operations
Passengers left stranded as Kenya airport strike drags into day two
Türkiye, Muslim nations condemn Israel's occupied West Bank land seizure decision
Hillary Clinton accuses Trump administration of Epstein files 'cover-up'
India's green tribunal clears multi-billion-dollar Great Nicobar project despite ecological concerns
Macron visits Mumbai, eyes fighter jet deal and AI cooperation
Deadly fire rips through Catalonia apartment building
President Erdogan heads to Ethiopia in first visit in more than 10 years
Russia reports repelling 150 Ukrainian drones overnight ahead of Geneva negotiations
Australia refuses to repatriate its citizens from Syria over alleged Daesh ties
Russia jails US citizen for four years over Kalashnikov parts smuggling
Guatemala ends state of emergency as gang crackdown cuts crime
Deadly stabbing attack in Australia's Sydney
Oil holds steady as markets eye crucial US–Iran talks