Israel on Monday launched a new wave of strikes on Iran, triggering fresh threats from Tehran and intensifying a conflict that is now driving the worst global energy crisis in decades.

Explosions were reported in Tehran, while Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said they intercepted incoming missiles and drones as the conflict spread across the region.

According to Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, at least 40 energy facilities across oil- and gas-producing countries have been “severely or very severely damaged,” with the war entering its fourth week.

Iran has responded to the strikes with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, Gulf energy sites and even US diplomatic facilities, while also choking traffic through the critical Strait of Hormuz, a route that carries about a fifth of global oil supply.