WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Israel launches new strikes on Tehran as Iran takes aim at Gulf sites
Fresh Israeli attacks and Iranian threats against regional infrastructure rattle oil markets, as a deepening conflict disrupts global supply and raises fears of a prolonged economic crisis.
Israel launches new strikes on Tehran as Iran takes aim at Gulf sites
Red Crescent rescue team works at a building that was damaged by a strike, amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2026 / Reuters
14 hours ago

Israel on Monday launched a new wave of strikes on Iran, triggering fresh threats from Tehran and intensifying a conflict that is now driving the worst global energy crisis in decades.

Explosions were reported in Tehran, while Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said they intercepted incoming missiles and drones as the conflict spread across the region.

According to Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, at least 40 energy facilities across oil- and gas-producing countries have been “severely or very severely damaged,” with the war entering its fourth week.

Iran has responded to the strikes with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, Gulf energy sites and even US diplomatic facilities, while also choking traffic through the critical Strait of Hormuz, a route that carries about a fifth of global oil supply.

RelatedTRT World - Markets tumble, oil surges after Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum to Iran
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Oil shock and rising threats

With oil prices surging above $100 a barrel, Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum, warning Iran to reopen the strait within 48 hours or face the destruction of its energy infrastructure.

Tehran responded defiantly. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that key infrastructure across the region would become “legitimate targets” if Washington followed through on its threat.

Birol said the crisis has already removed around 11 million barrels of oil per day from global markets — exceeding losses seen during the oil shocks of the 1970s.

“No country will be immune,” he warned, calling for urgent global coordination to contain the crisis.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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