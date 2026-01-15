As widespread protests convulse Iran, Israeli officials and right-wing Western media and celebrities have abruptly discovered a deep concern for Iranian human rights, women’s freedom, and civilian suffering.

Statements of solidarity circulate widely, op-eds frame Israel as a moral ally of Iranian protesters, and television panels speak earnestly about the need to “stand with the Iranian people”.

Coming from the same actors who justified, downplayed, or ignored Israel’s devastation of Gaza — and who continue to remain largely silent about daily violence in the occupied West Bank — this sudden moral awakening rings profoundly hollow.

There is no denying that Iranians have legitimate grievances . Economic collapse, corruption, and shrinking civic space have driven repeated waves of protest over the past decade. These realities deserve serious attention and honest reporting.

But when Israel — a state documented by major human rights organisations as committing war crimes and crimes against humanity — positions itself as a global champion of freedom, the contradiction is impossible to ignore.

In Gaza, entire neighbourhoods have been erased. Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed, the majority of them women and children. Hospitals, schools, journalists, refugee camps, and aid workers have all been targeted.

In the occupied West Bank , military raids, settler violence, land seizures, and extrajudicial killings are routine.

Yet the same media outlets and political figures now amplifying Iranian protests either defended this violence as “self-defence” or treated Palestinian deaths as an unfortunate abstraction — if they acknowledged them at all.

Netanyahu’s moral theatre

This hypocrisy was laid bare when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that he strongly condemns the mass killing of innocent civilians — referring to Iranian protesters.

Coming from the leader of a government overseeing one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in modern Middle Eastern history, the statement bordered on the surreal.

Under Netanyahu’s leadership, Gaza has been subjected to relentless bombardment, with civilian casualties dismissed as collateral damage and accountability systematically avoided.

In the occupied West Bank, Palestinians are killed with near-total impunity. Yet when civilians are killed in Iran, Netanyahu suddenly adopts the language of humanitarian outrage.

The message is clear: civilian lives are not universally sacred — they are politically conditional.

Iranian deaths are elevated because they serve Israel’s narrative against Tehran; Palestinian deaths are minimised because they challenge Israel’s image.

Israel’s engagement with Iran’s protests is not rooted in solidarity with Iranian society. It is rooted in long-standing geopolitical hostility.