The Palestinian Authority on Sunday warned that an Israeli government decision to register large areas of the West Bank as “state property” amounts to a “de facto annexation” of the occupied territory and a violation of international law.

In a statement carried by the official news agency Wafa, the Authority said the Israeli move constitutes “a blatant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions” and poses a threat to security and stability.

It described the measure as a “de facto annexation of occupied Palestinian land” and an official launch of annexation plans aimed at consolidating the occupation through illegal settlement expansion.

It also constitutes “a termination of the signed agreements and clearly contradicts the resolutions of the UN Security Council, especially Resolution 2334, which considers all settlement activity in the entire occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, to be illegal.”

The Authority stressed that unilateral Israeli actions “would not confer legitimacy over Palestinian land and would not change the legal and historical status of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza as occupied territory under international law.”

It called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council and the US administration, to intervene immediately to halt the Israeli measures and compel Tel Aviv to comply with international law to prevent further escalation.