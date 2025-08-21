Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but all issues need to be worked through first and there's a question about Zelenskyy's authority to sign a deal, Putin's foreign minister said on Thursday.

Putin and US President Donald Trump met on Friday in Alaska for the first Russia-US summit in more than four years and the two leaders discussed how to end the deadliest war in Europe since World War II.

Following his summit talks in Alaska, Trump said on Monday he had begun arranging a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, to be followed by a trilateral summit with Trump.

Asked by reporters if Putin was willing to meet Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters: "Our president has repeatedly said that he is ready to meet, including with Mr. Zelenskyy.”

Lavrov, though, added a caveat: "with the understanding that all issues that require consideration at the highest level will be well worked out, and experts and ministers will prepare appropriate recommendations.

"And, of course, with the understanding that when and if - hopefully, when - it comes to signing future agreements, the issue of the legitimacy of the person who signs these agreements from the Ukrainian side will be resolved," Lavrov said.

2022 talks