TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan, Pezeshkian discuss bilateral ties over phone call
Turkish president and his Iranian counterpart vow to strengthen ties as leaders discuss regional dynamics and exchange Eid greetings.
Erdogan, Pezeshkian discuss bilateral ties over phone call
President Erdogan and Iranian counterpart Pezeshkian discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments. / AA Archive
June 4, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the conversation on Wednesday, President Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye remains committed to strengthening the institutional framework of its relationship with Iran in the coming period.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan also extended his congratulations to President Pezeshkian on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians