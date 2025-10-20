US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose “massive tariffs” on Indian goods unless New Delhi halts its purchases of Russian oil, a move that has already deepened tensions between the two countries.

Trump claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally assured him that India would stop importing Russian oil.

“He told me, ‘I’m not going to be doing the Russian oil thing,’” Trump said.

“But if they keep doing it, they’ll be paying massive tariffs.”

The remarks came amid growing US pressure on countries maintaining trade ties with Russia, particularly in energy, which Washington argues indirectly funds Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.

India is already facing steep US tariffs, with Trump having raised them to 50 percent earlier this year, targeting a broad range of Indian exports from textiles to pharmaceuticals.