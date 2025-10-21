US
Trump plan to import Argentine beef angers US farmers
US cattle producers warn that proposed imports threaten livelihoods and won't lower beef prices, as economists doubt the move would ease costs for consumers.
US farmers criticise Trump’s plan to import Argentine beef, warning it threatens their livelihoods and won’t lower beef prices. [File] / Reuters
October 21, 2025

US farmers have criticised President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the country may import more beef from Argentina, after they recently lost out to the South American nation on soybean sales to China.

Trump said on Sunday that he was considering imports to reduce US beef prices, which have climbed to record highs.

His administration earlier extended a $20 billion currency swap lifeline to Argentina, which the president considers an ally.

Cattle producers said the proposal threatens their livelihoods and the free market at a time when ranchers are benefiting from strong prices and demand.

"This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices," said Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.

"The last thing we need is to reward them by importing more of their beef," added Rob Larew, president of the National Farmers Union.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said: "If we buy some beef — I'm not talking about that much — from Argentina, it would help Argentina, which we consider a very good country, a very good ally."

A US Department of Agriculture spokesperson said the agency is working to lower prices while supporting cattle ranchers with disaster aid and other measures.

Economists, however, said additional imports are unlikely to ease beef prices, noting Argentina accounted for only about 2 percent of US beef imports last year.

They warned the move could also discourage domestic herd expansion, with cattle inventories already at their lowest in nearly 75 years due to drought.

RelatedTRT World - US working on new $20B facility to support Argentina’s economy, Treasury says

