When Barts Health Trust, one of the UK’s largest NHS organisations, made a change to its uniform policy in March this year, banning its staff from displaying political symbols, it was obvious that the issue was only about Palestine.

The move came after UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), a pro-Israel lobby, sent a letter to Barts Health Trust complaining that NHS staff were wearing ‘Free Palestine’ and watermelon badges on their lanyards, and that this made Jewish patients feel intimidated.

As a result, the trust asked its staff to remain “politically neutral” – meaning not aligning with a particular nation, one side in a conflict, or a cause not supported by the NHS – or face potential disciplinary action.

This new policy does not stop at badges or clothing; it extends to computer backgrounds .

This is not the first time UKLFI has exerted pressure on the NHS to ban displays of support for Palestine.

In February, Imperial College Healthcare Trust said it was reviewing its uniform policy following complaints by the UKLFI.

And two years before that, before the current war on Gaza, the UKLFI succeeded in forcing Chelsea and Westminster Hospital to remove a wall display of artwork created by Palestinian children, because the group claimed it harassed Jewish patients.

The NHS policy change, incidentally, came weeks before Britain – an ally of Israel – announced that it would recognise the Palestinian state in September unless Israel ends its atrocities in Gaza, where the death toll topped 60,000 this week.

The trio who dared to act



This narrative – that equates displays of support for Palestine or Palestinian cultural symbols with anti-Semitism – is being challenged by a Jewish consultant, a Palestinian senior nurse and a British Bahraini haematology registrar, all of whom work for Whipps Cross Hospital in East London, part of Barts Health Trust.

Dr Aarash Saleh, Ahmad Baker and Dr Sara Ali decided to launch legal action against the NHS Trust for its refusal to review their decision to change its uniform policy.

Leigh Day , a UK-based law firm known for combating injustice, will be representing their case at an employment tribunal, and the trio has been reliant on the generosity of donors on their Crowd Justice page to cover the legal fees.

Saleh and Baker say the policy change contradicts the trust’s strong equity, diversity and inclusion policy and that showing solidarity with their colleagues in Gaza is a humanitarian cause, not a political one.

They point to the double standards – Barts Health Trust actively supported Ukraine , which is in direct contradiction to the new policy of not aligning with one particular nation or one side of a conflict.

“This narrative that if you criticise Israel it amounts to harassment of Jewish patients, or that as Jews we believe we can only be safe at the expense of Palestinians, is in itself an anti-Semitic perception of Jewish people,” Dr Saleh tells TRT World.

“I think that needs to be opposed very strongly and questioned whenever that narrative is made.”