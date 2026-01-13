China has rejected the Philippine National Maritime Council’s latest statement on the situation in the South China Sea, calling it “unfounded and misleading,” state-run media reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said there is no such concept as a “maritime zone” under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), according to the Global Times.

The embassy said the convention establishes specific legal regimes, including the territorial sea and the exclusive economic zone (EEZ), and accused the Philippines of deliberately blurring the distinction between the two.

“The Philippines has been misleading the general public all these years by conflating the concepts of the territorial sea and the EEZ,” the embassy spokesperson said.

On Monday, the Philippine National Maritime Council said tensions in the West Philippine Sea are driven by China’s “illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive” activities, rejecting Beijing’s claim that Manila is staging provocations.