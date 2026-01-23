Türkiye is prepared to send troops to Gaza if conditions allow, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said, underscoring Ankara’s determination to play a direct role despite Israeli opposition, as he outlined plans for post-war governance, humanitarian relief and broader regional diplomacy.
Speaking to Turkish broadcaster NTV on Friday evening, Fidan said Israel was opposed to “everything” related to Türkiye’s involvement in Gaza, but insisted Ankara’s efforts would continue.
“If the necessary conditions are formed, we have the will to provide military support,” he said.
Fidan described Gaza as Türkiye’s most urgent priority, saying preparations were underway for a new 'Board of Peace' structure to oversee governance and administration in the enclave.
He said separate committees would be responsible for representing Gaza’s national will and for managing its day-to-day administration.
Türkiye’s continued efforts to help Gaza
Humanitarian efforts were continuing without interruption, he said, adding that the Rafah border crossing could reopen as early as next week.
With displaced Palestinians enduring harsh winter conditions in tents, Türkiye is pushing to deliver container housing, while the Turkish Red Crescent maintains ongoing aid operations.
Asked whether Hamas would disarm, Fidan said the issue must be part of any broader roadmap, stressing that Ankara’s top priority was ensuring Gaza’s population remains on its land.
Israel’s attack on Iran?
Fidan said there were signs that Israel was still seeking an opportunity to attack Iran, warning such a move could further destabilise the region.
"I hope they find a different path, but the reality is that Israel, in particular, is looking for an opportunity to strike Iran," he added.
Syria fighting
Turning to Syria, Fidan said a four-day ceasefire between the YPG and Damascus remained fragile and might need to be extended, particularly as Daesh detainees were being transferred from Syria to Iraq.
He said Türkiye was involved in active diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed fighting and hoped a meaningful dialogue process would emerge.
Fidan said the recent weakening of YPG control was not a surprise, arguing that Türkiye had long assessed the dynamics in Arab-majority areas held by the YPG terrorists, including tribal structures and the risk of local uprisings.
He reiterated Ankara’s position that the YPG is fully subordinate to the PKK leadership based in northern Iraq, saying non-Syrian PKK terrorists must leave Syria.
The PKK presence in Sinjar, he added, was “not sustainable,” warning the organisation must transform itself to avoid collapse.
Fidan also cautioned the YPG against ignoring messages from Ankara and allowing itself to be drawn into the agendas of outside powers.
‘Dangerous period in global power politics’
Beyond the region, the foreign minister warned that global power politics were entering a dangerous period, with major powers creating uncertainty and weakening the rules-based order.
He said this made cooperation among “middle powers” increasingly important, echoing long-standing warnings by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about systemic global decline.
Fidan said Türkiye favoured building broad regional alliances to reduce polarisation, even if they began with a smaller core group.
Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s insistence on acquiring Greenland, Fidan said such a territorial loss would signal the collapse of alliances, calling Washington’s strategic ambitions no secret but warning of the consequences for Western unity.