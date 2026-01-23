Türkiye is prepared to send troops to Gaza if conditions allow, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said, underscoring Ankara’s determination to play a direct role despite Israeli opposition, as he outlined plans for post-war governance, humanitarian relief and broader regional diplomacy.

Speaking to Turkish broadcaster NTV on Friday evening, Fidan said Israel was opposed to “everything” related to Türkiye’s involvement in Gaza, but insisted Ankara’s efforts would continue.

“If the necessary conditions are formed, we have the will to provide military support,” he said.

Fidan described Gaza as Türkiye’s most urgent priority, saying preparations were underway for a new 'Board of Peace' structure to oversee governance and administration in the enclave.

He said separate committees would be responsible for representing Gaza’s national will and for managing its day-to-day administration.

Türkiye’s continued efforts to help Gaza

Humanitarian efforts were continuing without interruption, he said, adding that the Rafah border crossing could reopen as early as next week.

With displaced Palestinians enduring harsh winter conditions in tents, Türkiye is pushing to deliver container housing, while the Turkish Red Crescent maintains ongoing aid operations.

Asked whether Hamas would disarm, Fidan said the issue must be part of any broader roadmap, stressing that Ankara’s top priority was ensuring Gaza’s population remains on its land.

Israel’s attack on Iran?

Fidan said there were signs that Israel was still seeking an opportunity to attack Iran, warning such a move could further destabilise the region.



"I hope they find a different path, but the reality is that Israel, in particular, is looking for an opportunity to strike Iran," he added.