Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he had a "good conversation" with US envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to discuss the end to Russia's war on Ukraine.

"We are truly working 24/7 to bring closer the end of this brutal Russian war against Ukraine and to ensure that all documents and steps are realistic, effective, and reliable," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

"We discussed certain substantive details of the ongoing work. There are good ideas that can work toward a shared outcome and the lasting peace. Real security, real recovery, and real peace are what all of us need – Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and every partner who helps us," he added.

The Ukrainian leader also expressed gratitude for the "kind words and Christmas greetings" shared during the talk.

Zelenskyy said he was joined by a high-level delegation, including Ukraine’s senior negotiator Rustem Umerov, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, during the conversation.

Refining the plan