'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Ongoing talks between Ukraine and the US reflect efforts to reshape the peace proposal into a more balanced framework that could gain broader international acceptance.
Zelenskyy said he was joined by a high-level Ukrainian delegation. / Reuters
December 25, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he had a "good conversation" with US envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to discuss the end to Russia's war on Ukraine.

"We are truly working 24/7 to bring closer the end of this brutal Russian war against Ukraine and to ensure that all documents and steps are realistic, effective, and reliable," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

"We discussed certain substantive details of the ongoing work. There are good ideas that can work toward a shared outcome and the lasting peace. Real security, real recovery, and real peace are what all of us need – Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and every partner who helps us," he added.

The Ukrainian leader also expressed gratitude for the "kind words and Christmas greetings" shared during the talk.

Zelenskyy said he was joined by a high-level delegation, including Ukraine’s senior negotiator Rustem Umerov, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, during the conversation.

Refining the plan

A 28-point plan to end the Ukraine war was first put forward by Trump. Since then, work is underway to refine the proposal and make it acceptable to all stakeholders.

The initiative is undergoing revisions after Ukraine and its allies raised concerns about provisions seen as favouring Moscow, including issues related to territory, security guarantees, and Ukraine’s future alignment with Western institutions.

Discussions focus on refining the plan to ensure respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty, establishing credible security assurances, and creating conditions for a sustainable ceasefire.

Ongoing talks between Zelenskyy and US envoys reflect efforts to reshape the proposal into a more balanced framework that could gain broader international acceptance while keeping pressure on Russia to engage in meaningful negotiations.

