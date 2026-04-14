The transformation of the Ein al-Auja nature reserve into a premier destination for illegal settler "tourism" marks a stark illustration of how Palestinian lives and properties are being systematically seized in the occupied West Bank, according to reporting by Haaretz.

Following the forced flight of approximately 120 Palestinian families last January, the area has been repurposed into a holiday attraction, where illegal settlers celebrate what they describe as the "liberation" of land and water sources.

The forced displacement of the Ras Ein al-Auja community was not a voluntary departure but the result of sustained illegal settler harassment.

For months, families were driven away from the Auja spring — a vital resource for their livestock.

Once access was blocked, residents were forced to transport water from nearby towns, only for illegal settlers to frequently empty those tanks.

This environment of intimidation eventually forced the entire community to flee in terror.

The remains of their desolate homes now serve as a backdrop for “holiday” celebrations.

Visitors at the reserve during Passover were observed sliding down water features painted with slogans like "We have returned to the water cisterns," while armed soldiers stood guard.

Related TRT World - Israel's 'land grab' in the occupied West Bank

State-backed "Judaisation"

The seizure of Ein al-Auja is part of a broader, well-funded effort to "Judaise" the region with the explicit support of the current Israeli government.

According to Yoel Shilo, a community manager for a nearby settlement, this "enormous public struggle" involves significant financial investment from the Settlement Division and bodies such as Jericho Tourism.

These efforts include the establishment of settler farms on land belonging to Auja, which are provided with security equipment and vehicles by the Settlement Ministry.