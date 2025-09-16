The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI) found that "genocide is occurring in Gaza and is continuing to occur", commission chief Navi Pillay told AFP.

In what it described as the “most authoritative UN finding to date,” the UN Commission of Inquiry says Israel has committed genocide in Palestine’s Gaza since October 2023, with intent to destroy in whole or in part Palestinians, adding that Israel has conducted 4 of 5 acts defined under the 1948 Genocide Convention, including killing, causing serious harm, imposing measures to prevent births.