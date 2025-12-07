At least 23 people were killed in a fire which broke out at a nightclub in the western Indian tourist state of Goa, officials said.

The incident took place at midnight Saturday in the Arpora district, Pramod Sawant, Goa’s chief minister, wrote on X early on Sunday.

“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people,” he said.

After visiting the site of the fire, Sawant said he had ordered an inquiry.