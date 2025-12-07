WORLD
Nightclub fire in India's Goa kills at least 23
Authorities say they are examining the cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were being followed.
(FILE) Saturday’s fire was reportedly caused by a cylinder blast, and the dead were mostly members of the kitchen staff. / AP
December 7, 2025

At least 23 people were killed in a fire which broke out at a nightclub in the western Indian tourist state of Goa, officials said.

The incident took place at midnight Saturday in the Arpora district, Pramod Sawant, Goa’s chief minister, wrote on X early on Sunday.

“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people,” he said.

After visiting the site of the fire, Sawant said he had ordered an inquiry.

“The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed,” he said. “Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law – any negligence will be dealt with firmly.”

Goa, a popular tourist destination, is located on India’s western coast.

Saturday’s fire was reportedly caused by a cylinder blast, and the dead were mostly members of the kitchen staff, the Press Trust of India reported.

