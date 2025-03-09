The Israeli army rounded up at least 16 more Palestinians in fresh military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian media.

In Ramallah, six Palestinians were arrested during the raids that targeted the towns of Silwad and Deir Qaddis, the official news agency Wafa reported on Sunday.

Israeli army forces also raided several homes in Ramallah city and its surrounding towns, arresting at least seven people, Wafa said.

Three more people were arrested in a military raid in the Al-Far’a refugee camp in Tubas.