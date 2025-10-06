AFRICA
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
The conviction marks the first ICC verdict related to the Darfur conflict and is expected to serve as a precedent for accountability in one of Africa’s longest-running humanitarian crises.
Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman attends the ICC hearing in The Hague as judges deliver the verdict in his Darfur war crimes trial. / Reuters
October 6, 2025

The International Criminal Court on Monday convicted a feared Sudanese militia chief for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during brutal attacks in Darfur.

Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, also known by the nom de guerre Ali Kushayb, was convicted of multiple crimes including rape, murder and torture carried out between August 2003 and at least April 2004.

The ICC’s investigation found that Kushayb led coordinated assaults against civilians during the height of Darfur’s conflict, which left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced. He was transferred to ICC custody on 9 June 2020 after surrendering voluntarily in the Central African Republic, and made his initial court appearance on 15 June 2020.

Following a hearing in May 2021, the court confirmed 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity and committed Kushayb to trial.

Proceedings formally opened on 5 April 2022, with 56 witnesses testifying during the Prosecution’s case.

Victims’ representatives also presented their views, and the Defence called 18 witnesses before closing arguments were heard in December 2024.

The conviction marks the first ICC verdict related to the Darfur conflict and is expected to serve as a precedent for accountability in one of Africa’s longest-running humanitarian crises.

