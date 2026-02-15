Iran has urged the US to assess its interests independently of Israeli influence in negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the negotiation process is continuing and that regional countries are also making efforts to help the talks succeed.

Addressing a letter sent via Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi conveying Tehran’s positions to the US, Larijani said that no official response has been received.

He emphasised that Iran remains open to cooperation in the negotiations and continues to support talks, noting there was common ground between Tehran and Washington on Iran not possessing nuclear weapons, which it insists it is not pursuing.

Stressing that the negotiation process should not be prolonged, Larijani said Iran’s missile programme will not be part of the negotiations, as including other topics could disrupt the process.

“Our missile programme stands entirely separate from the nuclear one. It is a domestic matter, basically linked to our national security. As such, it cannot be part of these negotiations,” he said.