WORLD
2 min read
Iran urges US to negotiate independently of Israeli influence in nuclear talks
Tehran says it remains open to talks over its nuclear programme, accusing Israel of attempting to sabotage the process.
Iran urges US to negotiate independently of Israeli influence in nuclear talks
(FILE) Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, says Iran remains open to cooperation in the negotiations. / Reuters
9 hours ago

Iran has urged the US to assess its interests independently of Israeli influence in negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the negotiation process is continuing and that regional countries are also making efforts to help the talks succeed.

Addressing a letter sent via Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi conveying Tehran’s positions to the US, Larijani said that no official response has been received.

He emphasised that Iran remains open to cooperation in the negotiations and continues to support talks, noting there was common ground between Tehran and Washington on Iran not possessing nuclear weapons, which it insists it is not pursuing.

Stressing that the negotiation process should not be prolonged, Larijani said Iran’s missile programme will not be part of the negotiations, as including other topics could disrupt the process.

“Our missile programme stands entirely separate from the nuclear one. It is a domestic matter, basically linked to our national security. As such, it cannot be part of these negotiations,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Iran’s top general warns Trump new war would be 'lesson'
RECOMMENDED

He also said the notion of Iran reducing its uranium enrichment to zero was “not on the table”.

“It is impractical for a country that has already mastered this technology to reduce it to zero,” he said, citing the need for enriched uranium for purposes such as health research and treatment.

Larijani also stressed that Iran is prepared for any potential threats and accused Israel of attempting to interfere in the negotiations and destabilise the region.

“Our negotiations are exclusively with the United States. We are not engaged in any talks with Israel,” he said. “However, Israel has inserted itself into this process, with their intent on undermining and sabotaging these negotiations.”

He noted that Iran is ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye to maintain regional stability.

Commenting on the 12-day war with Israel in June last year, Larijani conceded that Iran’s intelligence apparatus was not as strong as portrayed but noted that security measures have been strengthened and Israel’s attack fostered national unity.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
T20 World Cup clash: India, Pakistan captains skip handshake
Ex-energy minister in corruption scandal arrested while trying to leave country: Ukraine
First time since 1967: Israeli government approves registering West Bank lands as 'state property'
Russia claims capture of village in Zaporizhzhia as Ukraine drones hit key Black Sea port
Iran's Araghchi calls Munich Security Conference a ‘circus’, criticises EU policies against Tehran
At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza in ceasefire violation
Iran signals readiness to compromise in nuclear talks if US lifts sanctions
Australia commits $2.8B down payment for nuclear submarine facility under AUKUS pact
Privacy fears rise as AI chatbots turn to ads for revenue
Obama slams ICE raids in Minnesota, says tactics resemble 'dictatorships'
Trump prefers to reach deal with Iran: Rubio
US military used Anthropic's Claude AI in Maduro abduction raid: report
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon in latest ceasefire violation
Netanyahu, Trump agree to step up economic pressure on Iran: report
Israel prepares to deploy tear gas drones in occupied West Bank ahead of Ramadan: report