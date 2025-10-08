When Israel unleashed its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Amira*, a teacher and a mother of four, had a grim familiarity with tragedy, yet she couldn't have grasped that this assault would shatter the very geometry of her life.

In the past, every major Israeli offensive — starting with the brutal "Operation Cast Lead" in 2008−2009— had exacted a toll: Her brother, several cousins, two nephews, and countless other relatives had already been consumed by Israel’s repeated onslaughts, which consistently targeted the civilian population of Gaza.

Though she braced for pain, for loss, for the expected grief, she did not brace for the annihilation of her world, the sweeping away of her entire existence.

Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo

The devastation began swiftly. In the first weeks, her husband, a man in his prime, was killed. His body simply vanished — never recovered, never mourned over a grave. Two weeks later, her youngest son, Abdulrahman, a 19-year-old aspiring engineer at Al-Azhar University, fell in the fighting.

A deeply spiritual woman, ravaged by war and the early famine, Amira rushed toward the front lines north of Shati camp the moment a fragile ceasefire was announced on November 24, 2023.



There she found her son.



She desperately tried to pull his body to safety. She failed. For hours, she lay beside her dead son, closing his eyes against the smoke-filled sky. She whispered verses from the Quran while holding his hand, before leaving to search for her surviving children.

I spoke with her several times then. Her focus narrowed to a tiny, fragile point of light: her newborn, Alia, named after a sister-in-law killed earlier in the genocide, alongside her husband and young son. Alia was born with a heart defect. Amira’s singular, fierce mission was to get the baby to Türkiye for treatment.

Alia, Amira said, was hope. The child's fragile life was the last defiant stand of the family bloodline, chased across the Gaza Strip from Shati to Gaza City, to Nuseirat, to Rafah, to Al-Mawasi, to Deir Al-Balah, then back to Gaza, a relentless, forced migration from the jaws of genocide.

Yet, hope didn't last much longer. Like thousands of ill Palestinians left to die by the collapse of care and the cruelty of starvation, Alia, just a few months old, perished.

Sumud personified



Amira’s grief was monumental. She refused to surrender the small, lifeless weight to the morgue's medics. She stayed through the night, a silent figure among dozens of shrouded martyrs, holding her baby and insisting the child was only sleeping.

The flight of despair resumed when the ceasefire collapsed on November 30. The bereaved wife and mother bundled her few possessions and dragged her surviving son and daughter into the maze of displacement.



Soon, her focus hardened into a core of iron will. She plotted their future with a stark, defiant purpose: they would marry, they would have children, and they would bestow all the names of the lost upon the new generation.

Then, on October 1, 2025, an Israeli bomb found their tent, now a temporary sanctuary in Deir Al-Balah. Amira and her daughter were spared. Her elder son, Mohammed, was not. He was 23.

Reviewing my phone messages to Amira is a devastating chronology of condolence, a testament to relentless, cumulative loss.



Her story is the distilled, agonising experience of every Gazan. While the International Court of Justice (ICJ) continues its measured "investigation" and "deliberation" on charges of genocide, for Amira, the atrocity is not a legal term; it is the lived realities experienced by all of Gaza, and her survivors.

The last time we spoke, she was once again fleeing with her daughter, a solitary mother fighting to preserve the last drop of her bloodline.



Amira is more than a loving mother; she is the embodiment of a heroic resilience that remains unfathomable to the world outside Gaza. She is the witness to an ongoing genocide, and the survival of her teenage daughter is the ultimate, defiant act of resistance.