WORLD
2 min read
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
Ishiba’s remarks come after his ruling Liberal Democratic Party loses its majority in upper house of parliament.
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority / Reuters
July 21, 2025

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday that he is seeking “bipartisan” support after the ruling coalition lost a majority in the upper house election, public broadcaster NHK reported.

“While I am keenly aware of the great responsibility for the results of this election, I must fulfil my responsibilities as the leading party in the nation and to the people to avoid political stagnation," Ishiba said at a news conference.

“I would like to sincerely deepen discussions with other parties and approach national politics with a sincere devotion to my country," Ishiba said, noting that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will continue to play its role for “Japan's future and its people.

His remarks came after the LDP lost its majority in the upper house of parliament in one of the most turbulent elections in Japan’s recent history.

The ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito won around 47 of the 125 seats contested, short of the 50 needed to retain a majority.

The LPD is still the single largest party in the upper house by winning 39 seats, and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan became the second-largest party by acquiring 22 seats.

RECOMMENDED

The LDP-Komeito ruling camp now has 122 seats, down from 141 before the election in the 248-seat upper house.

A party, or a coalition, needs at least 125 seats to secure a simple majority in the upper chamber, known as the House of Councilors.

The prime minister also said he has no intention of “expanding the coalition framework,” noting that he wishes to continue working together with other parties.

"I will do my utmost to find solutions to urgent issues such as the US tariff measures, responding to rising prices, responding to a natural disaster that could occur tomorrow,” he added, noting that he does not plan a deadline for his continuation in office.

"I want to reach a bipartisan decision to take measures against rising prices while also considering fiscal responsibility."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Some personnel advised to leave a US military base in Qatar: diplomats
Syrian army sends reinforcements to eastern Aleppo amid tensions with YPG terror group
Türkiye, Somalia sign labour agreement to expand workforce cooperation
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump