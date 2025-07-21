Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday that he is seeking “bipartisan” support after the ruling coalition lost a majority in the upper house election, public broadcaster NHK reported.

“While I am keenly aware of the great responsibility for the results of this election, I must fulfil my responsibilities as the leading party in the nation and to the people to avoid political stagnation," Ishiba said at a news conference.

“I would like to sincerely deepen discussions with other parties and approach national politics with a sincere devotion to my country," Ishiba said, noting that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will continue to play its role for “Japan's future and its people.

His remarks came after the LDP lost its majority in the upper house of parliament in one of the most turbulent elections in Japan’s recent history.

The ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito won around 47 of the 125 seats contested, short of the 50 needed to retain a majority.

The LPD is still the single largest party in the upper house by winning 39 seats, and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan became the second-largest party by acquiring 22 seats.