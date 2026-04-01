Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in separate phone calls on Wednesday with his Jordanian, Japanese, Qatari, and Egyptian counterparts, discussed recent developments in the Middle East, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Fidan and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed the current situation in the region, including the Palestinian issue and the ongoing multifaceted diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing war in the Middle East, the sources said.

The Turkish foreign minister also spoke with Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi, addressing the political and economic matters, along with the Iran war and its global repercussions.

In another phone call, Fidan and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed the latest situation in the Gulf countries, assessing the course of the Iran war, the sources added.