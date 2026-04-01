TÜRKİYE
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Türkiye's Fidan discusses regional issues with Jordanian, Japanese, Qatari, Egyptian counterparts
Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan discusses the Palestinian issue, Iran war, its global impact with Jordan’s Safadi, Japan’s Motegi, Qatar's Al Thani in separate phone calls.
Türkiye's Fidan discusses regional issues with Jordanian, Japanese, Qatari, Egyptian counterparts
Fidan also spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty over the phone, to discuss the war in the region and the Palestinian issue. / AA
April 1, 2026

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in separate phone calls on Wednesday with his Jordanian, Japanese, Qatari, and Egyptian counterparts, discussed recent developments in the Middle East, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Fidan and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed the current situation in the region, including the Palestinian issue and the ongoing multifaceted diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing war in the Middle East, the sources said.

The Turkish foreign minister also spoke with Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi, addressing the political and economic matters, along with the Iran war and its global repercussions.

In another phone call, Fidan and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed the latest situation in the Gulf countries, assessing the course of the Iran war, the sources added.

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Fidan also spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, over the phone, to discuss the war in the region and the Palestinian issue.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage, while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye won’t stay silent as Israel plunges region into bloodbath: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
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