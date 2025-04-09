BIZTECH
China hits US with 84% tariffs in trade war escalation
Beijing’s countermeasures also include adding 12 US entities to its export control list and placing six others on its “unreliable entities” list, affecting trade and investment flows.
China raises tariffs on American goods to 84 percent / AP
April 9, 2025

Beijing has sharply retaliated to the United States' trade war, announcing an increase in tariffs on American goods to a total of 84 percent, up from the previously stated 34 percent.

The Chinese Finance Ministry's Wednesday declaration is set to take effect on Thursday, April 10th.

In a parallel announcement, the China Commerce Ministry unveiled further countermeasures.

Twelve US entities have been added to China's export control list, restricting the export of dual-use goods to these companies.

Additionally, six US entities were placed on the "unreliable entity" list, which allows Beijing to take punitive actions against foreign entities, including firms linked to arms sales.

The Chinese countermeasures had an immediate impact on US financial markets.

US stock index futures experienced a sharp decline following the announcements, signaling a potential downturn in trading.

SOURCE:Reuters
