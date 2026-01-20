Syrian authorities have recaptured 81 Daesh detainees after the YPG terror group released 120 prisoners from al-Shaddadi prison in the northeastern province of Hasakah, the Interior Ministry has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said Syrian Army units and Interior Ministry special operations forces launched a security sweep following the release of the detainees from the prison in the town of al-Shaddadi.

"After the escape of 120 Daesh terrorists from the prison in al-Shaddadi, Syrian Army and Interior Ministry forces entered the city and carried out a comprehensive search and sweep operation," the statement said.

The ministry said 81 Daesh members were apprehended during the operation, adding that efforts were ongoing to locate and arrest the remaining detainees.

"The search for the remaining Daesh terrorists continues," it said.

Earlier statements by the Interior Ministry said the YPG terror group is responsible for the release of the detainees from the prison facility.

The security operation took place amid broader political and military developments in northeastern Syria.