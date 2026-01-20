Syrian authorities have recaptured 81 Daesh detainees after the YPG terror group released 120 prisoners from al-Shaddadi prison in the northeastern province of Hasakah, the Interior Ministry has said.
In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said Syrian Army units and Interior Ministry special operations forces launched a security sweep following the release of the detainees from the prison in the town of al-Shaddadi.
"After the escape of 120 Daesh terrorists from the prison in al-Shaddadi, Syrian Army and Interior Ministry forces entered the city and carried out a comprehensive search and sweep operation," the statement said.
The ministry said 81 Daesh members were apprehended during the operation, adding that efforts were ongoing to locate and arrest the remaining detainees.
"The search for the remaining Daesh terrorists continues," it said.
Earlier statements by the Interior Ministry said the YPG terror group is responsible for the release of the detainees from the prison facility.
The security operation took place amid broader political and military developments in northeastern Syria.
On Sunday evening, Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa announced a ceasefire agreement that includes the full integration of the YPG terror group-led SDF into state institutions.
Under the agreement, the group’s military formations are to withdraw east of the Euphrates River, while administrative and security control of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces is to be transferred to the Syrian state.
In addition, border crossings, oil and gas fields and civilian institutions are to be handed over to government control.
The agreement followed a military operation launched by the Syrian Army, through which government forces regained wide areas in eastern and northeastern Syria.
Syrian authorities have said the operation came after repeated violations by the YPG terror group-led SDF of earlier agreements signed with Damascus nearly a year ago.