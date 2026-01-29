Türkiye’s unemployment rate decreased to a historic low of 7.7 percent in December, the country’s statistical authority said.

This was the lowest rate on record, which began in January 2005.

The rate was down from November's 8.5 percent, according to data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over was down by 286,000 to 2.73 million in December.

Joblessness stood at 6.3 percent among men and 10.5 percent among women in the same period.

Meanwhile, employment also declined, with 42,000 fewer people working, bringing the total number of employed to 32.68 million.

The overall employment rate was down to 49.1 percent, including 66.8 percent for men and 32.7 percent for women.

The labour force also decreased by 328,000 to 35.42 million, with the participation rate at 53.2 percent.