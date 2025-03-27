Fresh revelations about Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s disclosure of sensitive military information via an unsecured messaging app intensified calls for his resignation on Wednesday, extending the fallout from the scandal into a third day.

So, is Pete Hegseth about to lose his job?

On Monday, The Atlantic published a transcript of messages accidentally sent to its editor, Jeffrey Goldberg, after he was mistakenly added to a Signal chat involving senior US officials.

The leak by the magazine revealed operational details of forthcoming US strikes, including the timing, the aircraft deployed, and the weaponry – missiles or drones – used.

Efforts by the Trump administration to cast blame on Goldberg for being added to the chat and denying publishing classified information were doused.

However, when The Atlantic released the full transcript, it became clear that Goldberg had been added to the chat by the National Security Advisor and Representative Mike Waltz.

Outrage on all sides

The fallout has been swift and the security concerns have sparked bipartisan backlash.

While it was Waltz who mistakenly added Goldberg to the chat, Democrats have focused on Hegseth, a former Fox News contributor and veteran, arguing that he was reckless in sharing such details.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Tammy Duckworth are a few of the leaders who have led calls for his resignation, with Duckworth going further, urging Trump to sack all officials involved in the chat.

Yet Trump remains resolute that “Hegseth is doing a great job” and “had nothing to do with this”, asking reporters, "How do you bring Hegseth into this? Look, look, it's all a witch hunt."

The backlash is not limited to Democrats.

When reporters asked Representative Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska, about Hegseth’s insistence that no classified information was shared, his response was blunt:

“That’s baloney. Just be honest and own up to it.”

Senator Roger Wicker for Mississippi, the Republican chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced that a bipartisan Senate panel would investigate the leak. “We’re very concerned about it,” he said.

Senator Wicker’s statement echoes worry of former and current military officials, who are saying that Hegseth’s divulging of classified details could have risked the life of American fighters abroad.

Such concerns, particularly from Republicans and those in the defence sector, could mean Trump would have to capitulate after a Senate panel.