Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken to his US counterpart Donald Trump and expressed his full confidence that Türkiye and the US will advance bilateral cooperation through solidarity, a result-oriented approach and in a sincere manner in the new era of relations.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, bilateral relations, regional and global issues were discussed during the call on Sunday.

The two last had a phone conversation in November, when Erdogan congratulated Trump on his victory for a second term.

Erdogan said regional and global developments have made it necessary to increase consultations between Türkiye and the US on all issues, adding that Ankara supports Trump's decisive and direct initiative to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Improving defence cooperation