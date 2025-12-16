WAR ON GAZA
Spain, five EU states press for action on 'massive' Gaza aid entry
Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares says signatories call on the EU to take 'all possible measures' to ensure humanitarian assistance reaches Gaza in full.
Although a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, Israel continues to impose strict restrictions on the entry of aid trucks. / Reuters
December 16, 2025

Spain has joined five other EU countries in urging the EU’s foreign policy chief to take “all possible measures” to guarantee the “massive entry” of humanitarian aid into Palestine’s Gaza.

Speaking in Brussels on Monday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said a letter has been sent to Kaja Kallas ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

“Spain, along with five other European Union countries, has sent a letter to High Representative Kaja Kallas, urging her to ensure that all humanitarian aid—from the EU, of course—enters Gaza en masse and that she therefore takes all possible initiatives and utilises all available channels to achieve this,” he told reporters as he arrived for the Foreign Affairs Council.

According to the Diplomat in Spain, citing sources at Spain’s Foreign Ministry, the other signatories of the letter are Ireland, Luxembourg, Belgium, Slovenia, and Portugal.

Albares said the situation in Gaza remained extremely fragile, warning that the current ceasefire is at risk. “There is a ceasefire that is too fragile and, above all, suffers too many constant violations, and therefore it must be definitively consolidated,” he said.

He also confirmed that during the meeting, he would connect with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, former adviser and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, to discuss what he described as a “very nascent peace plan.”

The plan, he said, represented “a ray of hope for the Palestinian population, and very specifically for the Gazan population, but it still needs a lot of consolidation.”

Although a ceasefire took effect on October 10, living conditions in Gaza have not improved, as Israel continues to impose strict restrictions on the entry of aid trucks, violating the humanitarian protocol of the agreement.

Israel has killed more than 70,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 others in its genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023. Attacks have continued despite the truce.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli strikes hit eastern Gaza in latest ceasefire violations
SOURCE:AA
