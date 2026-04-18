The Israeli army has said it had established a so-called "Yellow Line" in southern Lebanon, similar to measures used in Gaza, and claimed it targeted individuals approaching the area.
In a statement on Saturday, the military said its forces deployed in what it described as the "Yellow Line" zone south of the Litani River had identified over the past 24 hours "a terrorist cell who violated the ceasefire understandings and approached the forces from north of the Yellow Line in a manner that posed an immediate threat."
This is the first time Israel has publicly referred to a "Yellow Line" in Lebanon, described as a self-declared buffer zone resembling arrangements previously imposed in besieged Gaza following the genocide that began in October 2023.
Later, in a written statement sent to Anadolu, the army said armed individuals were identified approaching Israeli forces south of the “Yellow Line” on Friday, and that troops opened fire “to eliminate the threat.”
Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon
On Friday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said he was ready to take all necessary steps to secure Israel's withdrawal and "save the country."
Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel intends to maintain control over all areas it occupied in southern Lebanon during the recent invasion.
US President Donald Trump also said on Friday that Washington is actively prohibiting Israel from carrying out additional attacks on Lebanon as a nascent ceasefire takes hold.
Trump announced Thursday a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon starting at midnight local time in Tel Aviv and Beirut.
The death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 has reached 2,294, with 7,544 people wounded, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health said on Friday.