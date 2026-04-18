The Israeli army has said it had established a so-called "Yellow Line" in southern Lebanon, similar to measures used in Gaza, and claimed it targeted individuals approaching the area.

In a statement on Saturday, the military said its forces deployed in what it described as the "Yellow Line" zone south of the Litani River had identified over the past 24 hours "a terrorist cell who violated the ceasefire understandings and approached the forces from north of the Yellow Line in a manner that posed an immediate threat."

This is the first time Israel has publicly referred to a "Yellow Line" in Lebanon, described as a self-declared buffer zone resembling arrangements previously imposed in besieged Gaza following the genocide that began in October 2023.

Later, in a written statement sent to Anadolu, the army said armed individuals were identified approaching Israeli forces south of the “Yellow Line” on Friday, and that troops opened fire “to eliminate the threat.”

Related TRT World - 'Enough is enough': US prohibits Israel from launching further attacks on Lebanon

Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon