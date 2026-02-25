Iran has arrested the Tehran bureau chief of Japanese public broadcaster NHK, according to media reports.

The reports named him as Shinnosuke Kawashima and said he had been transferred to Evin Prison.

"We at NHK always act with the safety of our staff as our top priority. At this time, we are unable to comment further," an NHK spokesman told AFP on Wednesday.

Government spokesman Masanao Ozaki told reporters that a Japanese citizen had been detained on January 20 but declined to give more details.