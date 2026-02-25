WORLD
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
Tokyo confirms a Japanese national was detained in Tehran on January 20 and says it is pressing Iran for the individual’s early release.
Kawashima has been transferred to the Evin Prison in Tehran. / Reuters
12 hours ago

Iran has arrested the Tehran bureau chief of Japanese public broadcaster NHK, according to media reports.

The reports named him as Shinnosuke Kawashima and said he had been transferred to Evin Prison.

"We at NHK always act with the safety of our staff as our top priority. At this time, we are unable to comment further," an NHK spokesman told AFP on Wednesday.

Government spokesman Masanao Ozaki told reporters that a Japanese citizen had been detained on January 20 but declined to give more details.

"The Japanese government has confirmed that one Japanese national was detained by the local authorities in Tehran, Iran, on January 20," deputy chief cabinet secretary Osaki said.

"Since this detention case came to light, the government has been strongly urging the Iranian side to secure the early release of the individual concerned," Ozaki said.

"We are also in contact with the person and their family and other related parties, and are providing whatever assistance is necessary."

