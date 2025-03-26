WORLD
Russian submarine launches missiles in Sea of Japan drills: TASS
During a scheduled exercise, the diesel-electric submarine Ufa of the Pacific Fleet launched Kalibr cruise missiles at sea and coastal targets from the waters of the Sea of ​​Japan, Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.
Ufa, considered to be among the world's most silent submarines, was put into service with the Russian Navy in November 2022. / Reuters
March 26, 2025

A submarine of Russia's Pacific Fleet conducted drills in the Sea of Japan, launching cruise missiles at sea and coastal targets, the Russian state news agency TASS has reported.

"During a scheduled exercise, the diesel-electric submarine Ufa of the Pacific Fleet launched Kalibr cruise missiles at sea and coastal targets from the waters of the Sea of ​​Japan," TASS cited a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday.

The ministry said all mock targets were hit during the exercises and that the firing range was more than 1,000 km (620 miles).

Ufa, considered to be among the world's most silent submarines, was put into service with the Russian Navy in November 2022, TASS reported in earlier stories.

The submarine is 74 meters (243 ft) long, with a maximum displacement of more than 3,900 tons.

It can dive to a working depth of 240 meters and a maximum depth of 300 meters.

SOURCE:Reuters
