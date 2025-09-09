WORLD
EU foreign policy chief urges Russia to 'leave battlefield, come to table'
"Our message to Russia is simple: this war is not winnable. Leave the battlefield and come to the table with Ukraine," says Kaja Kallas.
Kallas underlined that Western allies are aligned on long-term security commitments. / Reuters
September 9, 2025

The EU foreign policy chief on Tuesday called on Russia to abandon its war in Ukraine and return to the negotiating table, stressing that the West is united in providing Kiev with security guarantees.

Speaking at the European Parliament’s first plenary session after the summer recess, Kaja Kallas said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has zero interest in peace and will not stop the war until he is forced to.”

She said that the EU and its member states have provided nearly €169 billion in financial support to Ukraine since the start of the war in 2022, including more than €63 billion in military aid.

“This year alone, member states will provide more than ever before, €25 billion. To date, they have delivered 80 percent of our target of 2 million rounds of ammunition. By October, we aim to reach 100 percent,” she said.

Kallas underlined that Western allies are aligned on long-term security commitments.

“The West is united in providing security guarantees to Ukraine. There are now serious pledges on the table from the Coalition of the Willing,” she said.

She recalled that on September 4, a day after the coalition met in Paris, Putin threatened attacks on any Western presence on the ground, including peacekeepers. “This represents a serious escalation from Russia and directly undermines European security,” Kallas warned.

“Our message to Russia is simple: this war is not winnable. Leave the battlefield and come to the table with Ukraine,” she said.

Turning to Ukraine’s European aspirations, Kallas urged the bloc to advance accession talks. “Ukraine has already made important progress on reforms despite the war. It is time to open negotiations on Cluster One,” she said.

Finland rejects territorial concessions


Meanwhile, Finland on Tuesday rejected any territorial concessions to Russia as part of a diplomatic settlement in Ukraine and warned that such actions would not bring peace but instead embolden further Russian “aggression” in the region.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told an annual ambassadors conference in Berlin that the latest Russian air strikes on Ukraine—the most severe since the war began—clearly demonstrated that Russia is not ready for a ceasefire, let alone negotiations.

"If, in negotiations, parts of Ukrainian territory or elements of its sovereignty were to be sacrificed, we would not solve the fundamental problem, but rather potentially deepen Russia's aggression," the minister warned.

"Russian President Putin is conducting hybrid warfare throughout Europe—influencing elections, disrupting GPS systems for air traffic, and deploying a shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea region. The problem with Putin cannot be solved at the expense of Ukraine," she said.

Valtonen argued that Western nations must maintain their strong support for Ukraine, strategically contain Russia's ambitions, and limit Moscow's options by enacting tougher trade and economic sanctions and applying tariffs on all Russian exports to the EU internal market.

SOURCE:AA
