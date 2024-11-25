As the Russia-Ukraine conflict has entered a dangerous terrain of long-range missile warfare, the escalation has sent shockwaves across the European markets.

European stocks on Tuesday fell to their lowest levels in three months, with the market reacting to a series of developments that intensified geopolitical concerns.

The Pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped for the fifth day, reaching levels not seen since August on Wednesday when Ukraine fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory for the first time in the last 1000 days of the war. Kiev alleges that Russia responded by launching the first-ever long-range ballistic missile any country has used in times of war, hitting Ukrainian territory.

Sectors like the auto industry and banks particularly felt the heat, as investor concerns centred around the economic fallout from the escalating war are growing.

Meanwhile, defence stocks such as Saab in Sweden and Rheinmetall in Germany rose by over 3 percent as the demand for military equipment surged. Italian stocks were among the worst performers, with significant losses noted in the country's major indices.