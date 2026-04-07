TÜRKİYE
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Fidan, Cooper discuss efforts to end Iran war, achieve lasting peace
Hakan Fidan and Yvette Cooper review diplomatic initiatives and bilateral ties in a phone call, says the Turkish foreign ministry.
Fidan, Cooper discuss efforts to end Iran war, achieve lasting peace
Turkish foreign minister, UK foreign secretary discuss efforts to end war, achieve lasting peace / AA
14 hours ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

The two discussed diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in the region and establishing a sustainable peace, said the ministry on Tuesday.

They also reviewed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the UK.

The call came after US President Donald Trump gave Iran until 8 pm Tuesday Eastern (0000GMT Wednesday) to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement or face attacks on its energy infrastructure.

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Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,400 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

RelatedTRT World - Israel 'primarily' responsible for 'unlawful war' with Iran: Türkiye's Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
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