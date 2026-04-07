Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

The two discussed diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in the region and establishing a sustainable peace, said the ministry on Tuesday.

They also reviewed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the UK.

The call came after US President Donald Trump gave Iran until 8 pm Tuesday Eastern (0000GMT Wednesday) to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement or face attacks on its energy infrastructure.