The White House has released a comprehensive 20-point plan aimed at ending the Israel’s war on Gaza and establishing long-term peace, as US President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The proposal, on Monday, envisions transforming Gaza into "a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours" while ensuring the enclave "will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough."

Under the plan, "if both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end" with Israeli forces withdrawing to agreed positions.

Within 72 hours of Israel's acceptance, all hostages, both living and deceased, must be returned, according to the plan's outline, which was also shared on social media.

Following hostage releases, Israel would free 250 life-sentence prisoners and 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7, 2023.

Hamas members who "commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty."

"Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip," with distribution proceeding "without interference from the two parties through the UN and its agencies."

Governance, reconstruction

According to the plan, Gaza would be governed by "a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" responsible for daily public services.

Hamas and other factions would have "no role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form."