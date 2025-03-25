Israel will take more territory in Gaza until Hamas is wiped out if the Palestinian resistance group keeps refusing to free remaining captives, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

He spoke on Tuesday as mediators continued efforts to salvage Gaza's ceasefire deal shattered by Israel's renewal of air and ground offensive on March 18 after failing to agree on the terms of the ceasefire.

Israel has said it will never again accept Hamas governance and military power in Gaza following the group’s October 7, 2023 cross-border attack that was followed with an Israeli genocidal war on the tiny enclave.

The Israeli military said last week that its forces had begun a focused ground attack in central and southern Gaza after it resumed bombardments in the besieged enclave that have killed hundreds of Palestinians.

Heavy prices

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the objective of the new attack is to force Hamas to release remaining hostages.