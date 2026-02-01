WORLD
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
"Enemy efforts to create a sense of imminent war are part of broader psychological operation aimed at influencing public perception," says IRGC's deputy head.
(FILE) Members of Iran's IRGC take part in a military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. / Reuters
February 1, 2026

The deputy head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday called the US naval deployment in the Gulf a “psychological warfare”.

“Enemy efforts to create a sense of imminent war are part of a broader psychological operation aimed at influencing public perception,” Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said in comments carried by the Mehr news agency.

“Iran must not fall into this trap, and the country’s activities should not be affected by such psychological campaigns,” he added.

The top military commander said the US naval buildup in the region was "not new and should be viewed within the same framework of psychological warfare.”

Vahidi said the Iranian armed forces are “in an excellent state of preparedness”.

“All enemy movements are under continuous monitoring and surveillance,” he added.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday in a social media post that a massive “armada” was heading towards Iran, while urging Tehran to enter negotiations immediately.

The statement fueled speculation about a possible US military strike, prompting strong reactions from Iranian officials, as well as hectic diplomatic activity in the region.

In June 2025, Israel, with US backing, launched a 12-day war against Iran, prompting retaliatory drone and missile attacks from Tehran before Washington announced a ceasefire.

