The deputy head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday called the US naval deployment in the Gulf a “psychological warfare”.

“Enemy efforts to create a sense of imminent war are part of a broader psychological operation aimed at influencing public perception,” Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said in comments carried by the Mehr news agency.

“Iran must not fall into this trap, and the country’s activities should not be affected by such psychological campaigns,” he added.

The top military commander said the US naval buildup in the region was "not new and should be viewed within the same framework of psychological warfare.”

Vahidi said the Iranian armed forces are “in an excellent state of preparedness”.