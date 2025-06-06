India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will attend the Group of Seven leaders summit in Canada this month after receiving an invitation from the new Canadian premier.

"Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada," Modi said in a statement posted on social media platform X on Friday.

"Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month... look forward to our meeting at the summit."

India is not a member of the G7 but Modi has been invited to attend previous summits since 2019, when France invited him to Biarritz.

Modi also congratulated Carney last month on his election win, suggesting hopes of a possible reset of fraught relations between New Delhi and Ottawa.

"As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests," Modi said on Friday.

Ties between Canada and India were strained following accusations of New Delhi's involvement in the assassination of a Canadian Sikh, claims India denied.