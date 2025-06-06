INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
After much speculation, India finally gets invited to G7 summit in Canada
India is not a member of the G7 but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to attend previous summits since 2019, when France invited him to Biarritz.
After much speculation, India finally gets invited to G7 summit in Canada
Modi says he congratulated Canada's new PM and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. / AP
June 6, 2025

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will attend the Group of Seven leaders summit in Canada this month after receiving an invitation from the new Canadian premier.

"Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada," Modi said in a statement posted on social media platform X on Friday.

"Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month... look forward to our meeting at the summit."

India is not a member of the G7 but Modi has been invited to attend previous summits since 2019, when France invited him to Biarritz.

Modi also congratulated Carney last month on his election win, suggesting hopes of a possible reset of fraught relations between New Delhi and Ottawa.

"As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests," Modi said on Friday.

Ties between Canada and India were strained following accusations of New Delhi's involvement in the assassination of a Canadian Sikh, claims India denied.

RECOMMENDED

Canada is home to the largest Sikh community outside India. That community includes activists for "Khalistan", a fringe separatist movement seeking an independent state for the religious minority carved out of Indian territory.

Ottawa previously accused India of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of 45-year-old naturalised Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan campaigner, and targeting other Sikh activists connected to the movement.

India has repeatedly dismissed the allegations, which sent diplomatic relations into freefall with both nations last year, expelling a string of top diplomats.

RelatedCanada says India 'cooperating' in its probe over Sikh activist's murder

The Khalistan campaign dates back to India's 1947 independence and has been blamed for the assassination of a prime minister and the bombing of a passenger jet.

It has been a bitter issue between India and several Western nations with large Sikh populations.

New Delhi demands stricter action against the Khalistan movement, which is banned in India, with key leaders accused of "terrorism".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz
Saudi Arabia says won't allow airspace, territory to be used for military actions against Iran
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
UN experts denounce Switzerland over sentencing of pro-Palestinian student protesters
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia