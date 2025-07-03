A CIA review has found flaws in the production of a US intelligence assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to sway the 2016 US presidential vote to Donald Trump, but it did not contest that conclusion.

The review "does not dispute the quality and credibility" of a highly classified CIA report that the assessment's authors relied on to reach that conclusion, it said on Wednesday.

But the review questioned the "high confidence" level that the CIA and FBI assigned to the conclusion. It should have instead been given the "moderate confidence" rating reached by the communications-monitoring US National Security Agency, the review said.

Trump, who has a history of quarrelling with the US intelligence analyses, has previously rejected that intelligence assessment, which was made public in an unclassified version in January 2017. After a November 2017 meeting with Putin, he said that he believed the Russian leader's election meddling denials.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, a former congressman who served as director of national intelligence in Trump's first term, ordered the review and its "lessons learned" section "to promote analytic objectivity and transparency," said a CIA statement.

'Procedural anomalies'