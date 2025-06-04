The UN Security Council scheduled a vote Wednesday on a resolution which demands "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties."

UN diplomats said the United States is likely to veto it.

Calling the humanitarian situation in Gaza "catastrophic," the proposed resolution also demands "the immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and its safe and unhindered distribution at scale, including by the UN and humanitarian partners."

The vote, scheduled for late Wednesday afternoon, comes amid near-daily Israeli killing of Palestinian aid seekers at a controversial US-backed aid centre.

The United Nations has rejected the new system, saying it doesn't address Gaza's mounting hunger crisis, allows Israel to use aid as a weapon, and doesn't comply with the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality and independence.

The draft resolution demands the restoration of all essential humanitarian services in line with those principles, international humanitarian law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Related TRT Global - Drones seen hovering over Gaza-bound aid ship Madleen

US veto?

Several UN diplomats from different countries, speaking on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because discussions have been private, said they expect the United States to veto the resolution.

Diplomats also said that the representatives from the 10 elected members of the Council, who will introduce the text, tried in vain to negotiate with the American side.

The US Mission to the United Nations said it had no comment on the draft resolution at this time.