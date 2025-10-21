EUROPE
1 min read
Poland detains eight suspected of planning sabotage
Officials say Poland targeted with tactics such as arson and cyberattacks by Russia to destabilise nations supporting Ukraine; Russia denies accusations.
Poland detains eight suspected of planning sabotage
(FILE) Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk gestures during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, October 7, 2025. / Reuters
October 21, 2025

Polish security services have detained eight people suspected of preparing to carry out acts of sabotage in various regions, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

Officials said Poland has been targeted with tactics such as arson and cyberattacks in a "hybrid war" by Russia to destabilise nations supporting Ukraine.

Russia has denied such accusations.

"ABW (the internal security agency), in cooperation with other services, detained eight people in various parts of the country in recent days, suspected of preparing acts of sabotage," Tusk wrote on X.

RECOMMENDED

"Further operational activities are continuing," he added, but gave no details.

On X, the minister responsible for special services, Tomasz Siemoniak, said, "The matters ... concern reconnaissance of military facilities and critical infrastructure elements, the preparation of means to carry out acts of sabotage, and the direct execution of attacks."

RelatedTRT World - Polish court blocks extradition of Ukrainian diver linked to Nord Stream explosions

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government