Polish security services have detained eight people suspected of preparing to carry out acts of sabotage in various regions, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

Officials said Poland has been targeted with tactics such as arson and cyberattacks in a "hybrid war" by Russia to destabilise nations supporting Ukraine.

Russia has denied such accusations.

"ABW (the internal security agency), in cooperation with other services, detained eight people in various parts of the country in recent days, suspected of preparing acts of sabotage," Tusk wrote on X.