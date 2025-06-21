Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that the US participation in Israel’s ongoing attacks on Iran would be “very unfortunate” and “extremely dangerous for everyone.”

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul ahead of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Araghchi said: “Diplomacy worked in the past, it can work again. But to return to it, aggression must stop,” on Saturday.

He emphasised Iran’s readiness for peaceful negotiations, adding: “We are absolutely ready for a negotiated solution, just like in 2015.”

The minister accused Israel of opposing diplomatic efforts, saying: “Israel is clearly against diplomacy.”

He reiterated that halting hostilities was a prerequisite for any diplomatic progress.