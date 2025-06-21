ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
‘Extremely dangerous for everyone’: Iran warns US against joining Israeli attacks
“Diplomacy worked in the past, it can work again. But to return to it, aggression must stop,” says Iran’s FM Araghchi.
FM Araghchi emphasised Iran’s readiness for peaceful negotiations. / Anadolu Agency
June 21, 2025

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that the US participation in Israel’s ongoing attacks on Iran would be “very unfortunate” and “extremely dangerous for everyone.”

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul ahead of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Araghchi said: “Diplomacy worked in the past, it can work again. But to return to it, aggression must stop,” on Saturday.

He emphasised Iran’s readiness for peaceful negotiations, adding: “We are absolutely ready for a negotiated solution, just like in 2015.”

The minister accused Israel of opposing diplomatic efforts, saying: “Israel is clearly against diplomacy.”

He reiterated that halting hostilities was a prerequisite for any diplomatic progress.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

Netanyahu government is the 'greatest obstacle' in regional peace: Erdogan

