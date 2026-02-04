The death toll from a landslide in Indonesia’s West Java province rose to 85 as search and rescue operations entered their 12th day, local media reported on Wednesday.

Authorities recovered more bodies from the disaster site, bringing the confirmed number of fatalities to 85, according to Kompas TV.

Officials have not provided further details, and the search continues for those still missing.

On Saturday, an official with the Bandung Search and Rescue Agency said that 10 people remained unaccounted for when the death toll stood at 70.