Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Search and rescue operations continue in West Java on the 12th day following a deadly landslide that caused widespread destruction and loss of life.
Rescue teams are continuing their efforts despite difficult terrain in the disaster area. / Reuters
February 4, 2026

The death toll from a landslide in Indonesia’s West Java province rose to 85 as search and rescue operations entered their 12th day, local media reported on Wednesday.

Authorities recovered more bodies from the disaster site, bringing the confirmed number of fatalities to 85, according to Kompas TV.

Officials have not provided further details, and the search continues for those still missing.

On Saturday, an official with the Bandung Search and Rescue Agency said that 10 people remained unaccounted for when the death toll stood at 70.

The landslide struck a village in West Bandung regency on January 24, burying dozens of homes under mud and debris.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing in the affected area, which is marked by difficult terrain.

SOURCE:AA
