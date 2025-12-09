TÜRKİYE
Türkiye pleased to see Syrians rebuilding their country despite hardships: President Erdogan
Implementation of Syria's March 10 deal will disrupt the plans of malign actors, says President Erdogan.
Türkiye, Turkish nation fully support Syria and Syrian people’s efforts for reconstruction, recovery, and rebuilding with all means, Erdogan says. / AA
December 9, 2025

Türkiye is pleased to see Syrian people striving to rebuild their country despite difficulties, and the smooth implementation of Syria's March 10 agreement will disrupt plans of malign actors investing in a weak, divided, and unstable Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We are pleased to see Syrian people striving to rebuild their country over the past year despite all the hardships, and the devastation left by the Assad dictatorship,” Erdogan said on Tuesday in his address at a Human Rights Day event in Ankara.

He emphasised that Türkiye and the Turkish nation fully support Syria and the Syrian people’s efforts for reconstruction, recovery, and rebuilding with all means.

The Turkish president also added that the oppressed people in Palestine “will see their patience crowned with victory, and freedom and peace will come with a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

On March 10, the Syrian Presidency announced an agreement between President Ahmed al Sharaa and the SDF, the group dominated by the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

The deal establishes a nationwide ceasefire and outlines the SDF’s integration into the institutions of the Syrian Arab Republic, underscoring the country’s territorial unity and rejecting any form of separatism.

