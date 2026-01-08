Venezuela's military held a mass funeral in the country's capital as it began to bury dozens of soldiers slain during the United States' weekend raid to abduct President Nicolas Maduro.

Men carried wooden caskets cloaked in the Venezuelan flag past rows of uniformed officers. Singing echoed out from a nearby church in Caracas, and music from a military orchestra ceremony echoed over the cemetery, while throngs of family members and soldiers marched behind a row of caskets.

As the caskets were lowered into the ground, gunfire from a military ceremony echoed out over the state-owned graveyard in a low-income neighbourhood in the city's south side. Earlier in the day, families cried and embraced next to the caskets during a wake.

"Thank you for letting them embrace a military career," Rafael Murillo, a commander in the military, said to families surrounding him.

Before the ceremony, armed National Guard members patrolled some areas while families of the killed soldiers finished paperwork required for the burials.